RTX Signs $3.7 Billion Contract With Ukraine For Patriot GEM-T Interceptors

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business on Tuesday announced it signed a $3.7 billion contract to supply Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) airborne threat interceptors to Ukraine as a Direct Commercial Sale, facilitated between the U.S. and Ukraine. An RTX spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily that under the direct commercial sale condition, RTX signed the deal directly with Ukraine and is separate from Denmark’s arrangement to buy Patriot interceptors for Ukraine approved by the U.S. last August (Defense Daily,…