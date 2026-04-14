RTX Signs $3.7 Billion Contract With Ukraine For Patriot GEM-T Interceptors

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business on Tuesday announced it signed a $3.7 billion contract to supply Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) airborne threat interceptors to Ukraine as a Direct Commercial Sale, facilitated between the U.S. and Ukraine. An RTX spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily that under the direct commercial sale condition, RTX signed the deal directly with Ukraine and is separate from Denmark’s arrangement to buy Patriot interceptors for Ukraine approved by the U.S. last August (Defense Daily,…
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Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]