RTX Expanding Production Facility For LTAMDS Radar

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon division this week announced it recently broke ground on a new 23,ooo square-foot expansion of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) production facility in Andover, Mass. LTAMDS is the Army’s newest 360-degree Gallium Nitride-powered Active Electronically Scanned Array radar set to upgrade the Patriot air defense system. The company boasts it has improved performance to track and target aircraft and of missiles, highlighting that includes hypersonic missiles. The Andover campus opened in 1980 and…