Using a production representative test unit, Barracuda operated and collected data in environments of various sea states and water currents, demonstrating the ability to hydrodynamically control itself in conditions simulating the ocean at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division in Maryland in April 2024. (Photo: RTX)
RTX’s [RTX] Barracuda Mine Neutralization System passed a milestone by completing a series of controlled environmental tests earlier this year, the company said Monday.
