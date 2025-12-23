RTX Awarded $1.7 Billion FMS Contract To Supply Patriot Systems To Spain

The Defense Department on Monday said it awarded RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business a $1.7 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) contract to supply Spain with four Patriot air and missile defense systems. The order incudes radars, launchers, command and control stations, and training equipment, RTX said on Tuesday. The award is the largest Patriot order ever by Spain, RTX said. The initial obligation to RTX is $841.7 million using fiscal year 2026 FMS funds under a fixed-price-incentive contract, the U.S. Army…