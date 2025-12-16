Sign In
Army

Rolls-Royce Testing Engine for MV-75 in Indianapolis

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Rolls-Royce Testing Engine for MV-75 in Indianapolis
Pictured is a Bell photo of the company's V-280 Valor, the basis for the Army's future MV-75.

Rolls-Royce's testing of the AE 1107F engine for the U.S. Army MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) has begun in Indianapolis, the company said on Tuesday. The MV-75 by Textron, Inc.'s [TXT] Bell is to carry two AE 1107Fs. Rolls-Royce said that the "advanced manufacturing facility" in Indianapolis is the company's largest in the U.S. and that Rolls-Royce "has invested more than $1 billion in technology enhancements, facility upgrades and test capabilities over the past decade to support U.S.…

Contract Updates

Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries (Corbin, Kentucky) – $14,312,903

Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries,** Corbin, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $14,312,903 modification (P00008) to a five-year contract (SPE1C1-24-D-N017) with no option periods adding various boonie covers via conversion. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date…

Teradyne Inc. (North Reading, Massachusetts) – $16,723,189

Teradyne Inc., North Reading, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $16,723,189 firm-fixed-price contract for circuit card assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year…

Ham Produce and Seafood Inc. (Honolulu, Hawaii) – $26,250,000

Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a maximum $26,250,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option…

Longbow LLC (Orlando, Florida) – $11,203,243

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded an $11,203,243 modification (P00017) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0053 for sustainment of the Apache AH-64D/E Model Fire Control Radar, including depot-level and supply support elements and program management functions. The modification brings the total cumulative face…

