Rolls-Royce Testing Engine for MV-75 in Indianapolis

Rolls-Royce's testing of the AE 1107F engine for the U.S. Army MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) has begun in Indianapolis, the company said on Tuesday. The MV-75 by Textron, Inc.'s [TXT] Bell is to carry two AE 1107Fs. Rolls-Royce said that the "advanced manufacturing facility" in Indianapolis is the company's largest in the U.S. and that Rolls-Royce "has invested more than $1 billion in technology enhancements, facility upgrades and test capabilities over the past decade to support U.S.…