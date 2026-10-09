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Rocketdyne Pursuing More In-Space Propulsion Business With New Customers

Cal Biesecker By
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Rocketdyne Pursuing More In-Space Propulsion Business With New Customers
Lockheed Martin’s sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) protected communications satellite is encapsulated in its protective fairings ahead of its expected March 26, 2020, launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Rocketdyne supplied the engine for the satellite. Photo: Rocketdyne

Fresh off its divestiture from L3Harris Technologies [LHX], Rocketdyne is pursuing more business with new space companies, particularly in the area of in-space propulsion systems to power their satellites, a senior company official said last week. Rocketdyne’s in-space engine and power businesses traditionally have supported legacy satellite manufacturers and there are opportunities to expand work with these customers, John Schneider, the company’s chief operating officer, told Defense Daily last week. One thing different about Rocketdyne as its own company is…

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