RGNext Drops Court Protest of $4 Billion SFRC Award

Last week, the Range Generation Next LLC (RGNext) joint venture of RTX's [RTX] Raytheon and General Dynamics' [GD] information technology business dropped a U.S. Court of Federal Claims bid protest case lodged in June against Amentum [AMTM] for the U.S. Space Force's up to $4 billion, 10-year Space Force Range Contract (SFRC), and Amentum on Monday put out another press release re-affirming the award. "This award is foundational to the Space Force’s 'Spaceport of the Future' vision--a multi-user, high-cadence launch…