U.S Air Force Lt. Col. John Campion, executive officer for Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, head of Air Force Special Operations Command, prepares to begin a Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) ceremony at Voas-Lackey Roundabout, Hurlburt Field, Fla. on May 16. Air Force Maj. Randell Voas, a CV-22B Osprey pilot, and Senior Master Sgt. James Lackey, a CV-22B flight engineer, were awarded the DFC posthumously for actions taken during a combat mission near Qalat, Afghanistan on April 9, 2010. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The V-22 will not likely return to unrestricted flight operations until the middle of next year, Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, the head of Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), said on June 12.
“Today, we are methodically looking at material and non-material changes…