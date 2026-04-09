Report Advises Air Force To Rebuild Strategic Attack Capacity

A wargame conducted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies suggested that a stand-in, penetrating force of the future Boeing [BA] F-47 stealth fighter for counter air and the Northrop Grumman [NOC] B-21 Raider stealth bomber for strategic attack were key to blunting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to a report released by the institute on Thursday. Mitchell is advising the Air Force to buy 300 F-47s and at least 150 B-21s. In the wargame set in 2035, two…