Replicator 2 Effort Now Within JIATF-401, Director Says

The Pentagon’s 15-month old effort to acquire counter-drone solutions to protect domestic Defense Department installations and assets has fully transitioned to the new Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the task force director said last week. The analysis that DIU did to “ramp up” Replicator 2 has been captured to form the baseline for JIATF, Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross said during a Dec. 19 media roundtable. Ross said that JIATF-401 needs to ensure that…