Prototype, Modular Silo For Sentinel To Aid Construction “At Scale”

Testing of Northrop Grumman's [NOC] and Bechtel's prototype missile silo for the U.S. Air Force LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM is to demonstrate a modular design that the service and industry can repeat for all of the 450 planned, new silos, a Northrop Grumman official said. "Proving out the launch silo concept is critical to creating a repeatable approach that will accelerate deployment of a fully fielded Sentinel system," Sarah Willoughby, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's strategic systems,…