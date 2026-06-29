Projected NGAL Wingspan And Carriage Fall Within Those Of C-5 And C-17

The Air Force wants companies to submit ideas by July 17 on the service's planned Next Generation Airlift (NGAL) platform. In a Monday business notice, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) mobility aircraft directorate said that it is "in the early stages of identifying the requirements" for NGAL and is seeking "to identify and mature the technologies and concepts necessary to field a platform that offers significant advancements in capacity, range, efficiency, connectivity, survivability, and operational flexibility over…