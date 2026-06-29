Projected NGAL Wingspan And Carriage Fall Within Those Of C-5 And C-17

The Air Force wants companies to submit ideas by July 17 on the service's planned Next Generation Airlift (NGAL) platform. In a Monday business notice, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) mobility aircraft directorate said that it is "in the early stages of identifying the requirements" for NGAL and is seeking "to identify and mature the technologies and concepts necessary to field a platform that offers significant advancements in capacity, range, efficiency, connectivity, survivability, and operational flexibility over…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
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