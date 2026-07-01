Private Equity Firm Arcline Investment To Acquire Avantus Aerospace Group

Arcline Investment Management on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Avantus Aerospace Group, a provider of ships and fasteners for aerospace and defense customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arcline declined to say when it expects the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, to close. Avantus, which is headquartered in California, engineers gap management systems and fasteners. The group has eight operating units in North America and the United Kingdom. Arcline is acquiring Avantus from Inflexion,…