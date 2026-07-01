Private Equity Firm Arcline Investment To Acquire Avantus Aerospace Group

Arcline Investment Management on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Avantus Aerospace Group, a provider of ships and fasteners for aerospace and defense customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arcline declined to say when it expects the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, to close. Avantus, which is headquartered in California, engineers gap management systems and fasteners. The group has eight operating units in North America and the United Kingdom. Arcline is acquiring Avantus from Inflexion,…
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Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
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