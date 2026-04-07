Powerus, DFT Team To Deliver Enhanced Drone Interceptors

Powerus has partnered with Digital Force Technologies (DFT) to leverage DFT’s sensor fusion platform to strengthen the capabilities of its interceptor drones for countering threats posed by fast-moving one-way attack drones and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) on the battlefield, the companies announced on Tuesday. DFT’s Seraphim software architecture will enable human operators of Powerus’ Guardian-2 kinetic interceptors to get the full picture of the drone threats they are facing in terms of location, speed and trajectory better than the…