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Powerus, DFT Team To Deliver Enhanced Drone Interceptors

Cal Biesecker By
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Powerus, DFT Team To Deliver Enhanced Drone Interceptors
Powerus' Guardian-1 drone interceptor. Image: Powerus

Powerus has partnered with Digital Force Technologies (DFT) to leverage DFT’s sensor fusion platform to strengthen the capabilities of its interceptor drones for countering threats posed by fast-moving one-way attack drones and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) on the battlefield, the companies announced on Tuesday. DFT’s Seraphim software architecture will enable human operators of Powerus’ Guardian-2 kinetic interceptors to get the full picture of the drone threats they are facing in terms of location, speed and trajectory better than the…

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