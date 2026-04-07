Powerus, DFT Team To Deliver Enhanced Drone Interceptors

Powerus has partnered with Digital Force Technologies (DFT) to leverage DFT’s sensor fusion platform to strengthen the capabilities of its interceptor drones for countering threats posed by fast-moving one-way attack drones and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) on the battlefield, the companies announced on Tuesday. DFT’s Seraphim software architecture will enable human operators of Powerus’ Guardian-2 kinetic interceptors to get the full picture of the drone threats they are facing in terms of location, speed and trajectory better than the…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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