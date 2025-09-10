Potential $1 Billion AMRAAM Sale To Finland Gets State Department Nod

The State Department on Wednesday said it approved a potential $1.1 billion foreign military sale of AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Finland. The pending deal for the RTX [RTX]-built AMRAAMs includes 405 missiles, eight guidance sections, and secure positioning using either the Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code. Other equipment and support are also included. Finland already has AMRAAMs in its inventory. The sale is the first FMS approved in September by the State Department.