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NGA Awards Planet $22M Luno B Option For Maritime Domain Awareness

Cal Biesecker By
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NGA Awards Planet $22M Luno B Option For Maritime Domain Awareness
Planet Labs' SkySat satellite image of ships bunkering. Image: Planet Labs

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded Planet Labs [PL] a $22 million option on a contract begun last year to provide unclassified artificial intelligence-enabled data analytics for U.S. Combatant Commands. The original contract under NGA’s Luno B program was for $13 million (Defense Daily, Oct. 16, 2025). The Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance contract covers the “automated detection of strategic and tactical maritime events, including ship-to-ship transfers and ‘dark’ fleet activity,” Planet said on Thursday. Planet also…

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