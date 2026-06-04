NGA Awards Planet $22M Luno B Option For Maritime Domain Awareness

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded Planet Labs [PL] a $22 million option on a contract begun last year to provide unclassified artificial intelligence-enabled data analytics for U.S. Combatant Commands. The original contract under NGA’s Luno B program was for $13 million (Defense Daily, Oct. 16, 2025). The Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance contract covers the “automated detection of strategic and tactical maritime events, including ship-to-ship transfers and ‘dark’ fleet activity,” Planet said on Thursday. Planet also…
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The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
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A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the […]
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Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
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