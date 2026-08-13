CENTCOM Creating Multinational Task Force For One Way Attack Unmanned Systems

Seeking to leverage capabilities from regional partners, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched a multi-domain, multinational task force that will use one-way attack unmanned systems, including aircraft, surface vessels and undersea vehicles. The staff for Task Force Falcon Strike will be led by personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central and include U.S. and regional representatives. CENTCOM is in the process of inviting regional partners to joint Task Force Falcon Strike, it said. The creation of the new task force…