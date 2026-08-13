CENTCOM Creating Multinational Task Force For One Way Attack Unmanned Systems

Seeking to leverage capabilities from regional partners, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched a multi-domain, multinational task force that will use one-way attack unmanned systems, including aircraft, surface vessels and undersea vehicles. The staff for Task Force Falcon Strike will be led by personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central and include U.S. and regional representatives. CENTCOM is in the process of inviting regional partners to joint Task Force Falcon Strike, it said. The creation of the new task force…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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