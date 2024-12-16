U.S. Air Force Maj. Jerome Robinson, 29th Attack Squadron MQ-9 instructor pilot, left, observes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Hatcher, 49th Wing chief of safety, as he conducts his pre-flight check during Agile Combat Employment Grand Warrior at Holloman AFB, N.M. on July 21st last year (U.S. Air Force Photo)
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) said on Monday that it is selling three of its MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones to Poland.
Based on the U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper, the MQ-9B “will serve as the foundational intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance…