Pentagon To Move Forward On AEP Upgrades For GPS, As DoD Cancels GPS OCX

The Pentagon has decided to end the GPS Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX) by RTX [RTX] and instead move forward on upgrades to the existing ground system for GPS, the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP). Lockheed Martin said last Thursday that it had received a $105 million AEP contract. In response to a Defense Daily question on Thursday just after the award on whether Space Force was cancelling GPS OCX, the service on Friday afternoon said that…
Recommended
Leidos Partners With Havoc To Enhance Autonomous Capabilities On USVs
Trending
Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Job Feed
-
Technical Writer
Strategic Management Solutions, LLC. - Los Alamos, NM
-
Electronics Technician Maintenance II [R1119]
Systems Application & Technologies Inc - Miramar Beach, FL
-
Electronics Technician, Maintenance I
Systems Application & Technologies Inc - Taiban, NM
-
Graphics Specialist (Secret Clearance Part-Time #26-044)
Strategic Analysis, Inc. - Arlington, VA