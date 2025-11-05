Pentagon Plans New ‘Portfolio’ Weapons Buying Approach In Draft Acquisition Reform Memo

The Pentagon’s forthcoming swing at major acquisition reforms to field capabilities faster may include adopting a new portfolio approach to managing weapons programs, an effort senior Army leaders have also cited as a top priority. A draft memo obtained by Defense Daily outlines some of the reforms, which also includes tentative plans to cut red tape in the weapons buying process, taking a “commercial-first” approach to contracting and adopting a two-supplier model for some programs. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is…