Army

Pentagon Plans New ‘Portfolio’ Weapons Buying Approach In Draft Acquisition Reform Memo

Matthew Beinart By
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

The Pentagon’s forthcoming swing at major acquisition reforms to field capabilities faster may include adopting a new portfolio approach to managing weapons programs, an effort senior Army leaders have also cited as a top priority. A draft memo obtained by Defense Daily outlines some of the reforms, which also includes tentative plans to cut red tape in the weapons buying process, taking a “commercial-first” approach to contracting and adopting a two-supplier model for some programs.  Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

