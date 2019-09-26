Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment Robert McMahon is pictured during his visit to U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, on July 15, 2019. McMahon serves as one of five keynote speakers at the seventh annual National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command Fall Meeting, October 7 to 10, 2019, Union Station, St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Rob Wieland, USTRANSCOM/PA)(
By Vivienne Machi |
2 hours ago |
09/26/2019

Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Sustainment Robert McMahon has submitted his resignation effective Nov. 22, after less than one year on the job.

Defense Department Public Affairs Officer Heather Babb confirmed his submission in a Sept. 26 email to Defense…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.