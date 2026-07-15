Anduril, CoAspire, Zone 5 Ink Multiyear Frameworks For Low-Cost Cruise Missile Production

The Pentagon has signed new multiyear production agreements with Anduril Industries, CoAspire and Zone 5 Technologies for the companies’ low-cost cruise missiles under the Air Force’s Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) program. The multiyear frameworks still require contracts with the Defense Department but give the companies confidence to begin planning for long production runs with their respective suppliers. DoD in the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has approval for five-year deals for FAMM but is asking…
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Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]