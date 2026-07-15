Anduril, CoAspire, Zone 5 Ink Multiyear Frameworks For Low-Cost Cruise Missile Production

The Pentagon has signed new multiyear production agreements with Anduril Industries, CoAspire and Zone 5 Technologies for the companies’ low-cost cruise missiles under the Air Force’s Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) program. The multiyear frameworks still require contracts with the Defense Department but give the companies confidence to begin planning for long production runs with their respective suppliers. DoD in the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has approval for five-year deals for FAMM but is asking…