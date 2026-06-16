Pentagon Loaning $500 Million To Rare Earth Element Processing Company For Expansion

The Defense Department’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) on Tuesday said it has agreed to provide Phoenix Tailings a conditional $500 million loan for the processor of rare earth elements to expand existing capacity and construct a new facility as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the U.S. industrial base. Phoenix Tailings is also receiving another $500 million in private capital to assist with the expansion and construction. The Massachusetts-based company is currently conducting a nationwide search for the new…