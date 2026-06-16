Pentagon Loaning $500 Million To Rare Earth Element Processing Company For Expansion

The Defense Department’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) on Tuesday said it has agreed to provide Phoenix Tailings a conditional $500 million loan for the processor of rare earth elements to expand existing capacity and construct a new facility as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the U.S. industrial base. Phoenix Tailings is also receiving another $500 million in private capital to assist with the expansion and construction. The Massachusetts-based company is currently conducting a nationwide search for the new…
Recommended
Space Force Looking Into Architecture For Epoch 3 And Epoch 4
Trending
Congress Updates
Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense […]
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
Job Feed
-
Human Resources Assistant Director
City of Twin Falls - Twin Falls, ID
-
AVP, Head of Talent and Learning
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston - Boston, MA, MA
-
Managing Director, Biotechnology
McAllister and Quinn LLC - Washington, DC
-
Town Manager
Town of Florence - Florence, AZ