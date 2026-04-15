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Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
Pictured is Rep Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) at Wednesday's hearing of the HASC Readiness panel.

The Pentagon's upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee's readiness panel said at a Wednesday hearing with the five second-in-command flag officers of the military services. "Cannibalizing our Joint Strike Fighter fleet because we have not provided the basic parts to support this superior platform is not a reasonable long-term solution to maintaining current readiness," said Rep. Jack Bergman…

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Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says

The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]

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