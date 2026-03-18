Pentagon Discussing Second B-21 Production Line, FY 2027 Budget May Give Clues On Space Control And EA-37B Buy

U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) has said it needs around 145 Northrop Grumman [NOC] B-21 Raider stealth bombers--at least 45 more than now planned, and discussions continue about opening a second production line, the STRATCOM head said on Tuesday at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) strategic forces panel. "There's ongoing work within the Joint Force to determine what that end point might be, and there are, of course, investments that have been made to increase the production…
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USAF Looks To Have Analysis On Numbers, Unit Cost Goals For CCA By Summer Or Fall
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]