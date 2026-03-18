Pentagon Discussing Second B-21 Production Line, FY 2027 Budget May Give Clues On Space Control And EA-37B Buy

U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) has said it needs around 145 Northrop Grumman [NOC] B-21 Raider stealth bombers--at least 45 more than now planned, and discussions continue about opening a second production line, the STRATCOM head said on Tuesday at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) strategic forces panel. "There's ongoing work within the Joint Force to determine what that end point might be, and there are, of course, investments that have been made to increase the production…