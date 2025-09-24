Part Of VICTUS HAZE Tactically Responsive Space Mission Delayed

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The planned launch this year of at least part of the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE mission will be delayed due to a launch anomaly in April with one of the rocket providers for the service’s Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) program, the head of Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Wednesday. There are still plans for a launch this year but there may not be time for multiple launches, Lt. Gen. Phillip Garrant, SSC’s commander, told reporters during…