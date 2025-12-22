Parsons Receives $30 Million Under DARPA Blackjack Program, Company Says

Parsons Corp. [PSN] has received a $30 million contract for flight demonstration under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Space Development Agency (SDA) Blackjack program, the company said on Monday. The contract builds off of an $11 million DARPA award that Parsons received in 2021, according to the company. Ed Baron, Parsons' senior vice president of space engineering solutions, said that Parsons' new contract "will build on our established partnerships as we shift from DARPA to SDA, broadening…