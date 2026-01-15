Sign In
Parsons Acquires Altamira For $375 Million, Strengthening Defense And Intelligence Work

Cal Biesecker By
Parsons Acquires Altamira For $375 Million, Strengthening Defense And Intelligence Work
Carey Smith, chairwoman, president, and CEO of Parsons Corp. LinkedIn photo

Parsons [PSN] on Thursday said it has acquired Altamira Technologies in a deal valued at up to $375 million, complementing its existing capabilities in data analytics, signals intelligence, cyber, missile warning and space, while expanding its customer base in the intelligence community and Indo-Pacific operations. Transaction terms consist of a $330 upfront cash payment and a potential $45 million cash earn out payment in the first quarter of 2027 if Altamira meets certain operating earnings targets in 2026. Altamira was…

