Parsons Acquires Altamira For $375 Million, Strengthening Defense And Intelligence Work

Parsons [PSN] on Thursday said it has acquired Altamira Technologies in a deal valued at up to $375 million, complementing its existing capabilities in data analytics, signals intelligence, cyber, missile warning and space, while expanding its customer base in the intelligence community and Indo-Pacific operations. Transaction terms consist of a $330 upfront cash payment and a potential $45 million cash earn out payment in the first quarter of 2027 if Altamira meets certain operating earnings targets in 2026. Altamira was…