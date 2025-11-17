Sign In
Palladyne AI Acquires Unmanned Systems, Manufacturing Companies To Form New Defense Unit

Cal Biesecker By
GuideTech’s BRAIN X2 AI-enabled flight computer for autonomous operations. Photo: Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI [PDYN] on Monday said it is creating a new defense business that includes three new acquisitions and the defense variant of its autonomous pilot technology. The acquisitions include GuideTech LLC, Warnke Precision Machining and MKR Fabricators, which has 65,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities. Warnke and MKR were portfolio companies of the private investment firm Crucis LLC. Deal terms include $20 million in stock, $5 million in cash, $6 million in debt and a potential earnout of up…

