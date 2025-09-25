Outgoing Army Futures Command Head Offers Outlook On Organization’s Imminent Transformation

The outgoing leader of Army Futures Command (AFC) on Thursday previewed his organization’s imminent merger with the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), stating the Army is “doubling down” on transformation efforts with the move. “The Army’s merging a couple headquarters. I wouldn’t worry about it. My replacement, my current deputy [Lt. Gen.] Dave Hodne, is going to take over for me next week. [He’s] staying in Austin and he will have more authority and more ability to control basically the…