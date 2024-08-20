FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
The Army has awarded Oshkosh Defense [OSK] a $1.54 billion contract for Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle (FHTV) trucks, the Pentagon said on Tuesday evening.