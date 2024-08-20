FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
3 hours ago |
08/20/2024
highlights

The Army has awarded Oshkosh Defense [OSK] a $1.54 billion contract for Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle (FHTV) trucks, the Pentagon said on Tuesday evening. var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_66c53c5e3b7e2;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.