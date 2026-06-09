NRO Awards BlackSky Multi-Million Dollar Modification To Accelerate Development Of AROS Satellite

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) awarded the company a contract modification to speed development of its AROS multi-spectral, broad area Earth observation satellites that will be a commercial alternative to current foundation imagery suppliers. The NRO told Defense Daily that the “8-figure” modification brings the total contract value to over $150 million. The additional funding creates a “direct path toward a flight ready multi-spectral, large-area mapping spacecraft and foundation data collection system in 2028,”…
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HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
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