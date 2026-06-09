NRO Awards BlackSky Multi-Million Dollar Modification To Accelerate Development Of AROS Satellite

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] on Tuesday said the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) awarded the company a contract modification to speed development of its AROS multi-spectral, broad area Earth observation satellites that will be a commercial alternative to current foundation imagery suppliers. The NRO told Defense Daily that the “8-figure” modification brings the total contract value to over $150 million. The additional funding creates a “direct path toward a flight ready multi-spectral, large-area mapping spacecraft and foundation data collection system in 2028,”…