On-Orbit Services Startup Starfish Space Raises $110 Million To Execute Missions, Boost Production

Starfish Space on Tuesday said it has raised about $110 million in a Series B round that will be used to execute orbital servicing missions already on contract, boost production of its Otter service spacecraft and add employees. The investment was led by Point72 Ventures and brings the total raised so far to more than $150 million by the Washington-based company. After conducting three successful demonstration missions in orbit, Starfish will be launching its first operational Otter mission this year.…
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