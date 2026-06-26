OMB Director Calls For Fifth Public Shipyard, Doubles Down On Foreign Shipbuilding

The director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Wednesday said the administration is pushing for the Navy to get a fifth public shipyard to improve ship maintenance and repair and also reiterated the government's argument for some foreign shipbuilding. While the administration and Navy are pushing to build out a larger fleet with some larger ships that will provide more margin for new weapons systems and have more space to make construction and repair easier,…
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House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans
The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement […]
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