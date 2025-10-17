Official: T901 Engine Testing On Black Hawk ‘Very Successful,’ Program’s Future Still TBD

A lead Army official said testing to date of the GE Aerospace [GE]-built T901 engine on a Black Hawk helicopter has been “very successful,” while the engine program’s future is still to be determined. Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for aviation, said potential production of the T901, developed under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP) which had been targeted for a potential cut as part of the Army Transformation Initiative (ATI), will be informed by how future funding…