Official Says Allied Cooperation Improving Navy Sustainment Picture

A Navy official recently highlighted how the U.S. Navy’s cooperation with allies is significantly improving its regional sustainment network, especially via limited foreign shipyard maintenance, AUKUS Australian submarine maintenance work, expeditionary missile reloading and international refueling operations. “One of the great ideas that we've had for the regional sustainment framework is repairing our surface ships in a foreign shipyard. But we were precluded from doing that by law previously. NDAA 25 actually granted us the ability to do that now,…