RTX Nabs $516 Million Contract For More SPY-6 Radar Support

The Navy awarded RTX [RTX] a $516 million modification on June 2 that exercises an option to continue integration and production support for the SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR). The contract value covers both purchases for the U.S. Navy--74 percent of the total--and Germany, while potentially adding other international users under the Foreign Military Sales program--26 percent, according to the service. Work will largely be split between 54 percent at Marlborough, Mass., 14 percent in Pascagoula, Miss., nine…