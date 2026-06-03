RTX Nabs $516 Million Contract For More SPY-6 Radar Support

The Navy awarded RTX [RTX] a $516 million modification on June 2 that exercises an option to continue integration and production support for the SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR). The contract value covers both purchases for the U.S. Navy--74 percent of the total--and Germany, while potentially adding other international users under the Foreign Military Sales program--26 percent, according to the service. Work will largely be split between 54 percent at Marlborough, Mass., 14 percent in Pascagoula, Miss., nine…
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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]