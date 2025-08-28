Office of Inspector General ‘Did Not Substantiate’ That NNSA Not Following Export Regs

The Office of Inspector General did not find that the National Nuclear Security Administration was not following export control regulations, despite complaints saying so, according to a recent report. The report, published Aug. 7, said the Office of Inspector General received a complaint through a hotline alleging the DoE’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the agency in charge of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile, was publishing research to the public domain, a potential violation of export controls. Export controlled…