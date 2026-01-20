NRO Launches Twelfth Proliferated Architecture Mission

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) last Saturday said it successfully launched its 12th proliferated architecture mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking the first of about a dozen launches planned by the agency this year. The NROL-105 mission launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Jan. 16 at 11:39 p.m. EST and was supported by the Space Force Space Launch Delta 30. The Falcon 9 first state booster successfully returned to Landing…