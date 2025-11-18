NRO Establishes Space Cyber Program After Last Month’s Moonshine Guardian Exercise

RESTON, Va.--The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) established a space cyber program on Oct. 1. While the NRO is no stranger to devising solutions to the decades-old threat of hacking, "today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, combined with our increasingly diverse, complex and interconnected space architecture, demands a more focused approach," Johnathon Martin, the acting deputy director of the NRO's office of the chief architect and the incoming deputy chief of the NRO space cyber program, told the CyberSat conference on Monday.…