Northrop To Begin Full-Rate Production Of IBCS Soon, Looks To Develop Adaptive Version

Northrop Grumman [NOC] is set to begin full-rate production for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) in a matter of weeks, while the company is also moving out on developing an adaptive version of the system that can be reconfigured for various mission environments. Company officials told Defense Daily the IBCS Adaptive Framework concept could be an answer to the Army’s recently detailed interest in a “smaller and more agile architecture” for IBCS. “For some time now, we’ve been thinking…