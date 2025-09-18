Northrop Grumman Selling Microchips, Related Services To Other Defense Companies

Northrop Grumman [NOC] last year began selling products and services from its legacy semiconductor facilities to the rest of the U.S. defense industrial base to expand access to microelectronics used in defense systems as part of domestic on-shoring efforts of this critical technology, the company said on Thursday. The company is not disclosing its defense customers but is selling custom chips and semiconductors designed in-house, design, packaging, and test services to Tier 1 contractors, and Tier 2, and 3 suppliers,…