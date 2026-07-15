Northrop Grumman Planning To Add Hundreds Of Jobs For Sentinel

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said this week that it is adding hundreds of jobs to the 5,000 the company now has working on the LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM. A ground breaking on a new building at the Roy Innovation Center (RIC) in Utah "brings the RIC campus to a total of six state-of-the-art buildings and more than 1.1 million square feet of office space," according to Northrop Grumman. "Construction of the new 'Legacy Building' begins this summer and will be completed…
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Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]