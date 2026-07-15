Northrop Grumman Planning To Add Hundreds Of Jobs For Sentinel

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said this week that it is adding hundreds of jobs to the 5,000 the company now has working on the LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM. A ground breaking on a new building at the Roy Innovation Center (RIC) in Utah "brings the RIC campus to a total of six state-of-the-art buildings and more than 1.1 million square feet of office space," according to Northrop Grumman. "Construction of the new 'Legacy Building' begins this summer and will be completed…