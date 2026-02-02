Northrop Grumman Eyes Quadrupling IBCS Production, Maps Out More Mobility And Adding AI

Northrop Grumman [NOC] expects to ultimately increase the production rate for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) by four fold due to rising domestic and international interest in the platform while company officials this week also started to lay out how they are working to make it more mobile in an adaptive version. Vice President of Northrop Grumman Missile Defense Solutions Kenn Todorov on Monday confirmed the company is in full-rate production on the IBCS at their 175,500-square foot Enhanced…