Northrop Grumman Conducts Static Test Of New SRM In Promontory

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday conducted a static test of a new solid rocket motor (SRM) in Promontory, Utah, under the company's Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator (SMART Demo) program. The live streamed test was of the SMASH!22--a 22-inch diameter motor that Northrop Grumman said has a production ready, low-cost propellant also demonstrated in a SMART Demo last year, according to the company. In addition, SMASH!22 benefits from robotic manufacturing processes and features a new steel case supplier and…