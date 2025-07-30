Sign In
Army

Northrop Grumman Completes LRIP Deliveries For Army’s IBCS

Matthew Beinart By
A photo of an Engagement Operations Center (EOC) at Northrop Grumman’s Enhanced Production & Integration (EPIC) manufacturing facility in Madison, Alabama. Northrop Grumman. Photo: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has completed low-rate initial production (LRIP) deliveries for the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) program, the company said on Wednesday. The update arrives just over a year after Northrop Grumman delivered the first full set of IBCS equipment to the Army and it will now move into full-rate production work on its existing contract. “This milestone marks a crucial advancement in next-generation air-and-missile defense technology and demonstrates the system's ready-now capabilities,” the…

