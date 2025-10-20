Northrop Grumman Completes Critical Design Review For Sentinel Launch Support

Northrop Grumman [NOC] and the Air Force have completed a critical design review for the launch support system of the LGM-35A Sentinel future intercontinental ballistic missile, the defense contractor said Monday. The launch support system is a digital command and control infrastructure for Sentinel operations and launches. According to the press release, the review was executed on time. Now that the critical design review (CDR) is complete, the program can build the launch support system in Roy, Utah, and then…