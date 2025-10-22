Sign In
Northrop Grumman And LIG Nex1 To Collaborate On Korean Air And Missile Defense, May Integrate IBCS

Rich Abott By
Left, Tae-Sik Park, (Left) president of missile system group at LIG Nex1 and John Frick, (Right) director of strategy and growth at Northrop Grumman signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on enhancing air and missile defense capabilities at Seoul ADEX International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in Oct. 2025. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman [NOC] and South Korean aerospace and arms manufacturer LIG Nex1 signed a memorandum of Understanding this week to collaborate on air and missile defense capabilities for South Korea. The agreement was signed during the Seoul ADEX International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition on Oct. 21 as a formal commitment to help enhance South Korea’s capabilities. Northrop Grumman said the companies will set up a series of technical exchanges and engineering assessments of their respective defense technologies. The announcement noted…

