Nominee For Assistant Secretary Of Defense For Space Policy Wants Review Of Commercial Strategies

Marc Berkowitz, the nominee for assistant secretary of defense for space policy, wants to review commercial space strategies upon taking office. Berkowitz was an assistant deputy undersecretary of defense for space policy during the Clinton administration and a former vice president of strategic planning at Lockheed Martin [LMT]. "Given the time that's passed, I think it is entirely appropriate to review and update the department's commercial strategy," he testified in response to a question on Tuesday from Sen. Tommy Tuberville…