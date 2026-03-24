Sign In
Search
Weapons

No Estimate From Military Officials On Future Percentage Of Low-Cost Munitions For DoD

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
No Estimate From Military Officials On Future Percentage Of Low-Cost Munitions For DoD
Pictured is a Zone 5 Technologies' photo of a Jan. 21st test of its "Rusty Dagger" cruise missile.

The Pentagon's recently formed Munitions Acceleration Council, chaired by Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg, has eyed a doubling or quadrupling of production for about a dozen munitions viewed by the Defense Department as key, including the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot and Precision Strike Missile for the Army, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile for the Air Force, the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile for the Navy, and the RTX [RTX] Raytheon Standard Missile (SM)-6 for the Navy and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Epirus, GD And Kodiak Unveil Autonomous Directed Energy System For Domestic C-UAS Use

Navy/USMC

NASSCO And Vard Marine Picked For Next Gen Logistics Ship Design Work

Air Force

Next SDA Tranche 1 Launches Likely In May Or June, Director Says

Space

Directed Energy Systems, Stealth Satellites Areas Of Concern In Chinese Roadmap, Space Force Official Says

Trending

Defense Watch: Railgun Testing, DOGE Endures, FAMM Engines, Faster FMS
U.S. And Japan Conduct First SPY-7 ASEV Live Tracking Test
Palladyne AI Nabs Navy Contract For Air-Launched Near Hypersonic Missile
Official: Army To Fully Field First Operational Hypersonic Weapon Battery ‘Within A Few Weeks’
Guetlein Names Golden Dome C2 Primes, Adds $10 Billion To Total Cost

Congress Updates

Pentagon

Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]

Congress

Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]

Army

Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says

After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume