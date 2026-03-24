No Estimate From Military Officials On Future Percentage Of Low-Cost Munitions For DoD

The Pentagon's recently formed Munitions Acceleration Council, chaired by Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg, has eyed a doubling or quadrupling of production for about a dozen munitions viewed by the Defense Department as key, including the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot and Precision Strike Missile for the Army, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile for the Air Force, the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile for the Navy, and the RTX [RTX] Raytheon Standard Missile (SM)-6 for the Navy and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air…