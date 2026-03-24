No Estimate From Military Officials On Future Percentage Of Low-Cost Munitions For DoD

The Pentagon's recently formed Munitions Acceleration Council, chaired by Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg, has eyed a doubling or quadrupling of production for about a dozen munitions viewed by the Defense Department as key, including the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Patriot and Precision Strike Missile for the Army, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile for the Air Force, the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile for the Navy, and the RTX [RTX] Raytheon Standard Missile (SM)-6 for the Navy and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air…
Recommended
Epirus, GD And Kodiak Unveil Autonomous Directed Energy System For Domestic C-UAS Use
Trending
Congress Updates
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Job Feed
-
Early Career Technical Writer and Editor
Knowledge Management - Albuquerque, Hybrid - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared Senior/Principal W76-0 Weapon System Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared Member/Senior R&D Engineering Support Technologist for B61 Stockpile Weapon System, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared Information Systems Engineering Project Manager
Digital Transformation,Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM